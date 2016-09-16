Unveiling ceremony includes interactive mural art

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg Main Street is proud to announce through a partnership with the University of Central Missouri the unveiling of the new interactive public art mural. The new Welcome to Historic Downtown Warrensburg mural will be completed and unveiled at 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at the corner of North and Holden Streets in downtown Warrensburg. The mural depicts life in Warrensburg and highlights some of the great events that go on in the community. The public art includes three different panels, each with interactive features so that everyone can become part of the art. We invite everyone to come down and bring family, friends and man’s best friend.

Trails Regional Library will be unveiling a “Little Free Library” to sit near the new Welcome to Historic Downtown Warrensburg mural on Holden Street. Anyone is welcome to take a book or leave a book as they wish. Trails Regional Library is proud to support this project that increases community literacy and promotes lifelong learning through the magic of reading.

The Burg Fest Parade will begin following the unveiling ceremony to kick off the Burg Fest activities. For more information about the unveiling ceremony, or any other Warrensburg Main Street activities and events, please contact Julie at Warrensburg Main Street, 429-3988 or visit the Facebook page by searching Warrensburg Main Street Inc.or www.warrensburgmainstreet.com.

Release courtesy of Warrensburg Main Street.

