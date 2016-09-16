Sept. 17-18 Birthdays

IMGARTEN

Elvin Imgarten will observe his 82nd birthday Sept. 18.

He was born Sept. 18, 1934, in Forest Green.

Elvin is married to Charlene Imgarten, of Glasgow.

He was a carpenter and a farmer, and enjoys fishing, playing cards and watching Cardinals baseball.

Elvin has two children, Cathy Glenn, of Sedalia, and Cindy Black, of Glasgow.

Birthday cards may be sent to Elvin at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 West 10th Street, Sedalia, Missouri, 65301.

COOK

Mary V. “Cookie” Cook will observe her 91st birthday Sept. 20.

She was born Sept. 20, 1925, in Blackburn.

Mary was a secretary and enjoys bowling.

Birthday cards may be sent to Mary at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 West 10th Street, Sedalia, Missouri, 65301.

EDWARDS

Catherine Edwards will observe her 96th birthday Sept. 22.

She was born Sept. 22, 1920, north of Sedalia.

Catherine was married to the late Paul Edwards.

She was a clerk and stenographer with the Missouri Pacific and also a office supervisor with Metropolitan Life Insurance. She enjoys bridge, poetry, collecting antiques and loves to make people laugh.

She has one child, Paula Berry Ann, of Raleigh, North Carolina.

Birthday cards may be sent to Catherine at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 W. 10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.

KEELE

Judy Keele will observe her 72nd birthday Sept. 25.

She was born Sept. 25, 1944, in Warsaw.

Judy was married to the late Jim Keele.

She was a factory worker and enjoys crafts, sewing, fishing, gardening, bingo and reading.

Judy has five children, Debbie Jarvis, of Columbia, and Pam Moon, David Keele, Sonita Walter and Vanessa Plummer, all of Sedalia; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Birthday cards may be sent to Judy at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 W. 10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.