Santa Fe Trail program hosted at Arrow Rock State Historic Site

ARROW ROCK — A special program on the Santa Fe Trail will be presented Sept. 17 at Arrow Rock State Historic Site in Arrow Rock. The program will be held at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of the site’s visitor center.

Joy L. Poole, assistant state librarian from Santa Fe, New Mexico, will lecture on her book “Over the Santa Fe Trail to Mexico: The Travel Diaries and Autobiography of Dr. Rowland Willard 1825-1828.” Dr. Willard began his journey on the Santa Fe Trail from St. Charles soon after completing his medical apprenticeship. He treated patients in Chihuahua for two years before returning to Missouri in 1828.

Dr. Willard met renowned mountain man Hugh Glass who regaled him with tales of his wilderness experience. Dr. Willard is the only doctor who examined Glass after his near-death encounter with a grizzly bear.

The book won an Award of Merit from the American Association for State and Local History in 2016.

Arrow Rock State Historic Site is located at 39521 Visitor Center Drive in Arrow Rock. For more information about the event, contact the site at 837-3330.

Release courtesy of Arrow Rock State Historic Site.

