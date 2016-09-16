BOONSLICK OUTREACH

Boonslick Regional Library Outreach Schedule
Monday:
Pettis County R-V Northwest Elementary School.
Drop site, Hughesville City Hall (open to public).
Drop site, Houstonia City Hall (open to public).
Wednesday:
Drop site, Lincoln Lakeway Quick Shop (open to public).
Drop site, Edwards (Forthview) Colony Baptist Church (open to public).
Friday:
Boonville Lakeview Health.
Stepping Stones Pre-School.
Hartmann Village.
Drop site, Boonville Milestones Day Care.
Drop site, Boonville Club House Head Start.
Drop site, Blackwater City Hall (open to public).