BOONSLICK OUTREACH


Boonslick Regional Library Outreach Schedule

Monday:

Pettis County R-V Northwest Elementary School.

Drop site, Hughesville City Hall (open to public).

Drop site, Houstonia City Hall (open to public).

Wednesday:

Drop site, Lincoln Lakeway Quick Shop (open to public).

Drop site, Edwards (Forthview) Colony Baptist Church (open to public).

Friday:

Boonville Lakeview Health.

Stepping Stones Pre-School.

Hartmann Village.

Drop site, Boonville Milestones Day Care.

Drop site, Boonville Club House Head Start.

Drop site, Blackwater City Hall (open to public).

