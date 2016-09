Mr. and Mrs. R. Jay Miller, of Edwards, will observe their 19th wedding anniversary Sept. 20.

Mildred “Oneda” Eldridge and R. Jay Miller were married Sept. 20, 1997, at The Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

The couple is both retired.

Together they have nine children; 19 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Anniversary cards may be sent to the couple at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 W. 10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.