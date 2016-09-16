Timothy Mooney presents ‘Breakneck Hamlet’

WARRENSBURG — Direct from shows in England, Ireland, and sold out performances in Denmark, Chicago actor, Tim Mooney, is bringing “Breakneck Hamlet” to the University of Central Missouri.

“Breakneck Hamlet” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday Sept. 17 in the Highlander Theatre on the UCM campus for this one-hour performance and talk back. Tickets are free and the house opens at 7 p.m.

Tim has “recklessly sliced” “Breakneck Hamlet” from Shakespeare’s original, cutting a four-hour play to a single hour with a single actor. This “breakneck” performance reveals Hamlet as “a thrilling chameleon, with an immense intellectual capacity and a hilarious, wicked sense of humor.” Rather than the usual “melancholy Dane,” Mooney’s Hamlet “fights like hell,” with barely a second long pause throughout.

Mooney is a veteran of over 50 fringe festivals, and 15 years of touring colleges and high schools across the U.S. with hit one-man shows. “Breakneck Hamlet” is Mooney’s eighth one-man play, following, “Moliere than Thou,” “Lot o’ Shakespeare” (one monologue from each of Shakespeare’s plays), and “The Greatest Speech of All Time,” with actual historical speeches ranging from Socrates through Martin Luther King.

Release courtesy of University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg.

