Roberts birthday

Nadine Margaret (Cecil) Roberts celebrated her 106th birthday with a luncheon party with family and friends Sunday, Sept. 25.

Nadine was born Sept. 25, 1910, in Sedalia. She is a graduate of Smith-Cotton High School and a lifelong resident of Sedalia.

Celebrating with her Sunday was her sons, Jack Roberts, of Overland Park, Kansas, Charles Roberts, of Sedalia, and Cecil Roberts, of Houston, Texas; and nephews, Jerry Cecil, of Overland Park, Kansas, and Greg Cecil, of Columbia.

Nadine resides at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center in Sedalia.