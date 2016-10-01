Art & Event Happenings

Daum Exhibits

The Daum Museum of Contemporary Art at State Fair Community College will host an exhibition of artwork by two fiber artists, Donna Sharrett and Debra Smith, who re-purpose found fabric in their compositions. “The Thread You Follow” opens at 11 a.m. Saturday and will remain on view through Dec. 20.

Dustin Schmidt art show Oct. 15

Sedalia artist Dustin Schmidt will host a pop-up art show featuring more than 20 of his paintings from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday Oct. 15 in the upstairs event space of Fitters 5th Street Pub, at West Fifth Street and South Ohio Avenue.

Jefferson City Multicultural Fall Festival

The Jefferson City Multicultural Fall Festival, a free community event, will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in downtown Jefferson City. The event is a family-oriented and includes cultural entertainment, food vendors, a special children’s activity area, and more than 50 exhibitors. It is for all ages.

Roots N Blues N BBQ, Columbia

The 10th annual Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at Stephens Lake Park, 2001 E. Broadway, in Columbia. The festival features more than 30 artists representing the genres of roots, blues, gospel, country, folk, bluegrass, rock, and soul. There are two different performances stages. For more information, call 573-442-5862.

Versailles Olde Tyme Apple Festival

The Versailles Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Olde Tyme Apple Festival Saturday at 100 E. Newton St. in Versailles. This year’s theme is “Jumpin’ and Jivin’ to the 1940s.”