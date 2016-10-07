Boonslick Regional Library Popular Books for Oct. 4
Fiction:
“Pushing Up Daisies: an Agatha Raisin Mystery,” by M.C. Beaton.
“Winter Storms,” by Elin Hilderbrand.
“Downfall: a Brady Novel of Suspense,” by J.A. Jance.
“Woman of God,” by James Patterson.
“Revenge in a Cold River: a William Monk Novel,” by Anne Perry.
Nonfiction:
“Emotional Agility: Get Unstuck, Embrace Change, and Thrive in Work and Life,” by Susan A. David.
“Year of Voting Dangerously,” by Maureen Dowd.
“Irena’s Children: the Extraordinary Story of the Woman Who
Saved 2,5000 Children from the Warsaw Ghetto,” by Tilar J. Mazzeo.
“Thyroid Connection: Why You Feel Tired, Brain-Fogged and Overweight —
and How to Get Your Life Back,” by Amy Myers.
“Killing the Rising Sun: How American Vanquished World War II,” by Bill O’Reilly.