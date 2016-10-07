Boonslick Regional Library Popular Books for Oct. 4

Fiction:

“Pushing Up Daisies: an Agatha Raisin Mystery,” by M.C. Beaton.

“Winter Storms,” by Elin Hilderbrand.

“Downfall: a Brady Novel of Suspense,” by J.A. Jance.

“Woman of God,” by James Patterson.

“Revenge in a Cold River: a William Monk Novel,” by Anne Perry.

Nonfiction:

“Emotional Agility: Get Unstuck, Embrace Change, and Thrive in Work and Life,” by Susan A. David.

“Year of Voting Dangerously,” by Maureen Dowd.

“Irena’s Children: the Extraordinary Story of the Woman Who

Saved 2,5000 Children from the Warsaw Ghetto,” by Tilar J. Mazzeo.

“Thyroid Connection: Why You Feel Tired, Brain-Fogged and Overweight —

and How to Get Your Life Back,” by Amy Myers.

“Killing the Rising Sun: How American Vanquished World War II,” by Bill O’Reilly.