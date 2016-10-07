National Yoga Month celebrated in September

Asanas for the human back were the focus of the Sedalia Area Yoga Teachers Association event on Sept. 28, for National Yoga Month. This year’s celebration was in the Yoga studio at the Body Retreat 2. Members Audrey Conner, Sue Guffin and Irene Renauld practiced with a longtime Yoga practitioner, Kate Koenig, who has studied with almost all of the club’s 7 instructors. Audrey and Irene are at the Body Retreat 2, with drop-ins and punch cards available; Guffin and Renauld are at SFCC, where enrollment is still open for October and November; and Guffin is also at Total Fitness with drop-ins or with a club membership. Other Yoga teachers and their classes may be found by messaging them through the Sedalia Area Yoga Teachers Facebook page. No one should practice any exercise program without first consulting their health practitioner. Area instructors are welcome to join the teachers’ club.

From left Sue Guffin, Kate Koenig and Audrey Conner strengthen and stretch their backs, with yoga, in "Extended Table." Photo courtesy of Sedalia Area Yoga Teachers Association.