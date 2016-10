The Sedalia Lions Club held a raffle at the Figure 8 Scramble to raise funds for Sedalia Animal Shelter for specificly needed supplies. They were able to donate 160 pounds of kitten chow, 10 gallons of bleach and 64 rolls of paper towels.

