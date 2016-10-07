Veterans Assistance League hits fundraising goal for new bus

WARRENSBURG — The West Central Missouri Veterans Assistance League has met its fundraising goal of $120,000, after hosting the 14th annual Run for Freedom 5K, 10K and Poker Walk on Sept. 26. More than 150 runners and walkers came from all over West Central Missouri to support the 200 veterans who live at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg.

State Sen. David Pearce welcomed guests and served as the starting line race official. With the assistance of volunteers, more than 60 veterans were wheeled out of the home in search of a winning poker hand. Nearly 200 students from the University of Central Missouri lined up along the 5K and 10K routes to cheer runners onto the finish line.

In the 5K, Rod Williams, of Warrensburg, was the overall male winner with a time of 20:28. Nicole Briney, of Whiteman Air Force Base, was the overall female winner with a time of 24:57.

In the 10K, Andrew Kurz, of Kansas City, was the overall male winner with a time of 40:37 and Kate Fritts, of Warrensburg, was the overall female winner with a time of 49:41.

Sal Realmulto was the veteran poker walk winner and Cindy Wirsig, of Clinton, was the public poker walk winner.

The Veterans Assistance League kicked off its fundraising campaign to purchase a new handicapped accessible kneeling bus with the 2014 run. After three runs, two golf tournaments and numerous individual and group donations in between, that goal has been met.

“We never dreamed we’d hit this goal so quickly,” said Marvin Neal, president of the Veterans Assistance League. “By raising this money, we are able to continue our mission of enhancing the lives of the veterans who live at the Missouri Veterans Home. This new bus will not only provide safe and reliable transportation, but it will allow our veterans to keep active and enjoy a variety of outings that they desire to be part of most.”

VAL is the sole nonprofit dedicated to providing for the social, moral, physical and educational welfare of the veterans who live at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg. VAL’s all volunteer board ensures there are no administrative fees and all monies raised directly benefit the veterans.

The Missouri Veterans Commission operates seven State Veterans Homes, five State Veterans Cemeteries, and the Veterans Services Program. The Commission is committed to honoring and serving Missouri’s Veterans, whose dedication and sacrifices have preserved our nation and its freedoms. For more information about the Missouri Veterans Commission, call (573) 761-3779, or visit www.mvc.dps.mo.gov.

From left, Glenda Haas, of Kingsville,and Ronda O'Neal, Chrissy Brown and Rachel Caldwell, of Warrensburg, cross the finish line together at the Run for Freedom 5K. Submitted photos Veteran John Cox shows his poker card after he stops by the first table in the poker walk. Submitted photos

Release courtesy of Missouri Veterans Home-Warrensburg.

