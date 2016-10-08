Art & Event Happenings

Daum Exhibits

The Daum Museum of Contemporary Art at State Fair Community College will host an exhibition of artwork by two fiber artists, Donna Sharrett and Debra Smith, who re-purpose found fabric in their compositions. “The Thread You Follow” opens at 11 a.m. Saturday and will remain on view through Dec. 20.

Dustin Schmidt art show Oct. 15

Sedalia artist Dustin Schmidt will host a pop-up art show featuring more than 20 of his paintings from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday Oct. 15 in the upstairs event space of Fitters 5th Street Pub, at West Fifth Street and South Ohio Avenue.

MU presents Shanghai Acrobats of China

University of Missouri Concert Series presents Shanghai Acrobats of the People’s Republic of China at 7 p.m. Monday Oct. at Jesse Auditorium Columbia. One of the most influential and competitive acrobatic acts in China, the company will be performing daring acts of aerial silk, hoop diving, plate spinning and more during its performance of “Shanghai Nights — Dream Journey.” For more information call 573-882-3781 or email [email protected] Information courtesy of www.visitmo.com.