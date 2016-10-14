Oct. 15-16 Birthdays

Burt

Carolyn Burt will observe her 70th birthday Oct. 17.

She was born Oct. 17, 1946, in Sedalia.

Carolyn wrote a weekly newsletter for Camp Wonderland. She enjoys working jigsaw puzzles, reading, watching TV, playing on her computer and being with family and friends.

Birthday cards may be sent to Carolyn at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 West 10th Street Sedalia, Mo. 65301.

Herrick

Dorothy Herrick will observe her 80th birthday Oct. 18.

She was born Oct. 18, 1936, in Sedalia.

Dorothy was married to the late Harvey Herrick.

She was a school teacher and enjoys reading, playing cards and playing games on her computer.

Dorothy has two children, Tim Herrick, of Sedalia, and Jennifer Dickman, of Florida.

Birthday cards may be sent to Dorothy at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 West 10th Street Sedalia, Mo. 65301.

Schlender

Ernest Schlender will observe his 98th birthday Oct. 20.

He was born Oct. 20, 1918, in Germany.

Ernest was was a farmer. After retiring, he enjoyed playing dominoes and working on his dairy farm.

He has six children, Robert Schlender, David Schlender and Erberhard “Abe” Kropp, all of Sedalia, Ellen Young, of Green Ridge, Arthur Schlender, of Jefferson City, and the late Reinhold Kropp; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Birthday cards may be sent to Ernest at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 West 10th Street Sedalia, Mo. 65301.