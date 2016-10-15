Art & Event Happenings

Chase McRoy and The Vincents to play Oct. 22

Chase McRoy and The Vincents will play Oct. 22 at Dickie Doo Bar-B-Que, 4860 S. Limit Ave. Bobbi Houston and her band Crosstown will be opening for them at 7 p.m. and The Vincents will take the stage at 9 p.m. The Vincents will have a jam session after the show.

Healing Box Project to perform downtown

Dave and CJ Dunklee, of Gravois Mills, with the Healing Box Project, will be in downtown Sedalia from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday for the third Thursday event. The Dunklee’s will perform near the Pettis County Courthouse on South Ohio Avenue. The Healing Box Project teaches disabled veterans how to play music and supplies them with a guitar of their own.

Liberty Center events this week

Liberty Center Association for the Arts will host an artists’ reception for the Sedalia Visual Art Association and Mid-Missouri Artists exhibit from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the new addition. The public is invited.

At 7 p.m. Friday LCAA will present Live Onstage, a celebration of the arts featuring many of the community’s performing arts groups: theatre, music, comedy, and much more. This is a celebration of the arts featuring the renovation of the Hayden Liberty Center. The show is free and open to the public.

Sedalia Symphony Society

The Sedalia Symphony Society will host the first performance of its 82nd season at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Heckart Performing Arts Center at Smith-Cotton High School, 2010 Tiger Pride Blvd. Special guest performer for the evening is well-known country singer Leroy Van Dyke and the Auctioneers.

Turtle Powerfest on Saturday

The Turtle Powerfest Festival will be hosted from noon to midnight Saturday at The End Zone Sports Bar and Grill, 3129 W. Broadway Blvd. It’s a day of character-themed fun for the whole family. The event will feature character appearances by Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Spongebob Squarepants, Pikachu and many more, plus vendors and live bands. The band LifeLine will perform from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information, visit the Turtle Powerfest Facebook page.