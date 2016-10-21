Gregory-Catlett engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Gregory, of Houstonia, announce the engagement of their daughter, Devann Renee Gregory, to Benjamin Michael Catlett, of Corder. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Catlett, of Blackburn.

The future bride is a 2010 graduate of Northwest High School in Hughesville, and a 2012 graduate of State Fair Community College. She received degrees in Agriculture Business and Agronomy. She a universal banker at Wood and Huston Bank in Higginsville.

The future groom is a 2009 graduate of Santa Fe High School in Alma, and a 2015 graduate of the University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg. He received a degree in Agriculture Business with an emphasis in Crop and Soil Science. He is an agronomist and in seed sales at Central Missouri Agri Services in Slater.

A December 2016 wedding is planned.