Oct. 22-23 Birthdays

Brown

Otis Brown will observe his 92nd birthday Oct. 24.

He was born Oct. 24, 1924, in Benton County.

Otis worked at MFA in Sedalia. He enjoys hunting and fishing.

He has six children, John Kullman, of Sedalia, Joletta Van Hoose, of Oklahoma, Delorse Aery and Leitha Yount, both of Lincoln, Otis Brown Jr. and Colleen Taber, both of Cole Camp; 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Birthday cards may be sent to Otis at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 W. 10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.

Craig

David Craig will observe his 82nd birthday Oct. 26.

He was born Oct. 26, 1934, in Sedalia.

David is married to Mary Craig.

He is retired from the U.S. Air Force and civil service. He enjoys bowling, playing cards and traveling.

David has four children, Terry Craig, of Texas, Deanna Craig, of Hawaii, Douglas Craig, of Sedalia, and Donnie Craig, of Otterville.

Birthday cards may be sent to David at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 W. 10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.

George

Barbara George will observe her 98th birthday Oct. 25.

She was born Oct. 25, 1918, in Independence.

Barbara was married to the late J. Kenneth George.

She was a hotel owner and teacher and she enjoys playing cards and reading.

Barbara has two children, Sherry Younce, of Odessa, and the late Riche Morgan; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Birthday cards may be sent to Barbara at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 W. 10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.

Harness

Donald Harness will observe his 77th birthday Oct. 29.

He was born Oct. 29, 1939, in Warrensburg.

Donald is married to Blanche Harness.

He was an auto mechanic and enjoys fishing, flying RC airplanes and walking the Katy Trail.

Donald has two children, Amanda Owen and Carl Harness; and four grandchildren.

Birthday cards may be sent to Donald at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 W. 10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.