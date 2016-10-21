Wilken anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Carl Wilken will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception hosted by their children from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at New Bethel United Methodist Church, 31480 South U.S. Highway 65. An after party will be hosted at Fitter’s 5th Street Pub, in downtown Sedalia.

Barbara Jean Hill and Carl Wilken were married Oct. 28, 1966, at the Ozark Chapel in Laurie by the Rev. Thornsberry.

Mr. Wilken and Mrs. Wilken are both retired from Wilken Music Co. in Sedalia.

They have six children, Allen (Courtney) Wilken, of Sedalia, David (Kelly) Wilken, of Magnolia, Texas, Christina Wilken, of La Monte, Jason (Fawna) Wilken, of Sedalia, and Roger and Patty Johnson, of Sedalia; 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Friends and relatives are invited to the celebration. The couple request no gifts.