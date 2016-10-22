Art & Event Happenings

Chase McRoy and The Vincents to play

Chase McRoy and The Vincents will play Saturday evening at Dickie Doo Bar-B-Que, 4860 S. Limit Ave. Bobbi Houston and her band Crosstown will open for them at 7 p.m. and The Vincents will take the stage at 9 p.m. The Vincents will have a jam session after the show.

Daum Museum Exhibits

The Daum Museum of Contemporary Art is hosting these exhibits: “Expressionist Nature,” Sept. 7 to Dec. 20; “Across the Universe: Depictions of the Cosmos from the Collection,” Sept. 10 to Dec. 20; and “The Thread You Follow: Debra M. Smith & Donna Sharrett,” Oct. 1 to Dec. 20.

The Daum Museum is located at State Fair Community College, 3201 W. 16th St. Hours of operation are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It is closed Mondays. Admission is free.

‘Walking Dead’ zombie actor at End Zone

The End Zone Sports Bar & Grill, 3129 W. Broadway Blvd., will host “The Walking Dead” zombie actor Tim Proctor from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday for the “Zombie Returns.” Proctor will meet and greet the public while at End Zone. His appearance coincides with the seventh season premier of “The Walking Dead” set to air Sunday on AMC. For more information about Proctor’s appearance, call or text the End Zone 619-1792.