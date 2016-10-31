Hausam birthday

Hausam

Benigna “Bea” Hausam will observe her 85th birthday Oct. 31.

She was born Oct. 31, 1931, in Bolivia, South America.

Benigna worked as a house supervisor at Bothwell Regional Health Center; she is a retired nurse who volunteered for the American Red Cross and liked to travel.

She has three children, Wiley Hausam, of New York, Karen Hausam, of Sedalia, and Richard Hausam, of Ozark; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Birthday cards may be sent to Benigna at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 West 10th Street, Sedalia, Missouri. 65301.