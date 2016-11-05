Art Happenings

Luehrman, Shaffer, & Check to play Saturday

Luehrman, Shaffer, & Check will close out the Eclectic Cafe concert series at 7 p.m. Saturday at the old Johnson County Courthouse in Warrensburg. The event is an all acoustic, unplugged show and admission is free; a freewill donation will benefit the Johnson County Historical Society.

Mississippi River Roux Veteran Tribute

The Mississippi River Roux Tribute to Veterans, with Steve Scorfina, of Pavlov’s Dog (originally with REO Speedwagon) will be hosted at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 at Golden Corral.

Royal Wade Kimes at LCAA

Cowboy Country Artist Royal Wade Kimes will perform a tribute to all military veterans live on stage Saturday at the Hayden Liberty Center Association for the Arts, 111 W. Fifth St. The show will begin at 7 p.m. with Sedalia’s One Track Train. The cost is $10 per person, with free tickets for veterans, their families and active duty military.