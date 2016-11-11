Rages anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Stanley Rages will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house with cake and punch from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 at their home at 2753 Fox Trot Road in Florence.

Dorothy Leiter and Robert Rages were married Nov. 25, 1966, at Goodwill Chapel Methodist Church in Sedalia by the Rev. Peter Whitter.

Mr. Rages is a longtime Morgan County farmer. Mrs. Rages is a homemaker.

The couple has four children, Nathan (Lorri) Rages, of Columbia, Mark (Vivara) Rages, of Spearfish, South Dakota, Brian (Rebekah) Rages, of St Louis, and Christopher (Angela) Rages, of Sedalia; and 11 grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to the open house. The couple request no gifts