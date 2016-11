Dorothy Poort will celebrate her 80th birthday with an open house hosted by her children from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 at her home, 23561 Georgetown Rd. in Sedalia.

Dorothy was married to the late Robert Poort.

She has five children, Neal Poort, of Crane, Vernon Poort and Art Poort, both of Sedalia, Elissa McVey, of Aurora, and Angelia Kreisel, of Cole Camp; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Dorothy requests no gifts.