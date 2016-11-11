Nov. 12-13 Birthdays

Fowler

Mable Fowler will observe her 87th birthday Nov. 19.

She was born Nov. 19, 1929, in El Dorado Springs.

Mable worked in janitorial at the Medical Plaza. She enjoys fishing, reading and writing.

She has two children, Paula Steinmets, of Reno, Nevada, and Donna Brown, of Blackwater.

Birthday cards may be sent to Mable at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 W. 10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.

Lancaster

Pansy Lancaster will observe her 90th birthday Nov. 14.

She was born Nov. 14, 1926, in Indiana.

Pansy was married to the late Henry Lancaster.

She worked as a waitress and enjoys sewing, housework, reading, the outdoors and coloring books.

Pansy has four children, Emily Cutshall, and Mary Lancaster, both of Bogue, Kansas, James Lancaster and Charles Lancaster.

Birthday cards may be sent to Pansy at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 W. 10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.

Pate

Doris Pate will observe her 86th birthday Nov. 13.

She was born Nov. 13, 1930, in Warsaw.

Doris was a clerk at Safeway and at FoodBarn. She enjoys garage sales with friends, and was very active at New Hope Baptist Church.

She has four children, Rita Siegal, of Lee’s Summit, Gary Pate and Marv Pate, both of Sedalia, and the late Connie.

Birthday cards may be sent to Doris at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 W. 10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.

Purchase

Carolyn Purchase will observe her 88th birthday Nov. 13.

She was born Nov. 13, 1928, in Pettis County.

Carolyn was a farmer and enjoys reading, puzzles and watching television.

She has three children, Shawn Thomason, of Green Ridge, Scott Purchase, of Sedalia, the late Robin and the late Mark.

Birthday cards may be sent to Carolyn at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 W. 10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.

Singer

Virgil Singer will observe his 79th birthday Nov. 13.

He was born Nov. 13, 1936, in Pettis County.

Virgil was a farmer and enjoys cutting wood, deer hunting, fishing, reading and playing cards.

He has two children, Sandra Stockhorst, of Defiance, Ohio, and Keith Singer, of Green Ridge.

Birthday cards may be sent to Virgil at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 W. 10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.

Zahringer

Mary Zahringer will observe her 97th birthday Nov. 13.

She was born Nov. 13, 1919, in Hayti.

Mary was married to the late Johnny Zahringer.

She worked at Rival Manufacturing Co. and was a green thumb. She enjoys reading.

Mary has three children, Mike Zahringer and Don Zahringer, both of Sedalia, and Barbara Zahringer, of Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center.

Birthday cards may be sent to Mary at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 W. 10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.