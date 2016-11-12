Art and entertainment events

Christmas concert with the Ball Brothers

First Baptist Church, 200 E. Sixth St., will host a Christmas concert featuring the Ball Brothers, with special guest The Gibson Girls, at 7 p.m. Friday. No tickets are needed; a love offering will be received. For more information, visit www.theballbrothers.com.

Daum Museum Exhibits

The Daum Museum of Contemporary Art is hosting these exhibits: “Expressionist Nature,” Sept. 7 to Dec. 20; “Across the Universe: Depictions of the Cosmos from the Collection,” Sept. 10 to Dec. 20; and “The Thread You Follow: Debra M. Smith & Donna Sharrett,” Oct. 1 to Dec. 20.

The Daum Museum is located at State Fair Community College, 3201 W. 16th St. Hours of operation are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It is closed Mondays. Admission is free.

Mississippi River Roux Veteran Tribute

The Mississippi River Roux Tribute to Veterans, with Steve Scorfina, of Pavlov’s Dog (originally with REO Speedwagon) and several other musicians will be hosted at 6 p.m. Monday at Golden Corral.

SFCC musical theatre

“The True Story of the Three Little Pigs” children’s musical theatre will perform school shows Nov. 14-18 and at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 for a public show at State Fair Community College Stauffacher Theatre. Cost is $5. Rated G; appropriate for all ages.

SFCC noontime recital

State Fair Community College noontime recitals will be hosted Nov. 16 and Nov. 30 in Stauffacher room No. 67. The events are free.