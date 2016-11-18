Cordes anniversary

Mr. and Mrs Howard Cordes, of Sedalia, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary form 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 at Our Savior Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall in Sedalia.

Sandy Rieves and Howard Cordes were married Nov. 26, 1966, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cole Camp by the Rev. Walter A Moose.

Mr. Cordes is retired from Skyline Elementary School where he served as custodian. Mrs. Cordes is retired from Smith-Cotton High School where she served as vocal music director. She still is the director of music at Calvary Episcopal Church, directs the Sedalia Messiah Chorus, teaches adjunct at State Fair Community College and maintains a private voice studio, “The Vocal Connection.”

The reception is being hosted by the couple’s nieces, Lynn Smith and Sandy Kelley, and sister-in-law Verna Ehlers. Family and friends are invited to attend. The couple request no gifts.