Art and Entertainment Events

Daum Museum Exhibits

The Daum Museum of Contemporary Art is hosting these exhibits: “Expressionist Nature,” Sept. 7 to Dec. 20; “Across the Universe: Depictions of the Cosmos from the Collection,” Sept. 10 to Dec. 20; and “The Thread You Follow: Debra M. Smith & Donna Sharrett,” Oct. 1 to Dec. 20.

The Daum Museum is located at State Fair Community College, 3201 W. 16th St. Hours of operation are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It is closed Mondays. Admission is free.

SFCC musical theatre

“The True Story of the Three Little Pigs” children’s musical theatre will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday for a public show at State Fair Community College Stauffacher Theatre. Cost is $5. Rated G; appropriate for all ages.

SFCC noon time recital

State Fair Community College Music Arts program will present free noon time recitals Nov. 30 and Dec. 7 in the Music Arts rehearsal room, Stauffacher Room 67, on the Sedalia campus.

Instrumental and vocal applied music students will demonstrate their talent and skills through works they have studied throughout the semester. The recitals will last 30 to 40 minutes and are open to the public; admission closes at 12:01 p.m. For more information, go to www.sfccmo.edu/thearts.

SVAA to host Christmas art sale

Sedalia Visual Art Association will host a members’ Christmas art sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Hayden Liberty Center Association for the Arts, 111 W. Fifth St. Art will include pottery, jewelry, paintings, sculpture and more.