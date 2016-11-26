Art and Event Happenings

SFCC noon time recital

The State Fair Community College Music Arts program will present free noon time recitals Nov. 30 and Dec. 7 in the Music Arts rehearsal room, Stauffacher Room 67, on the Sedalia campus.

Instrumental and vocal applied music students will demonstrate their talent and skills through works they have studied throughout the semester. The recitals will last 30 to 40 minutes and are open to the public; admission closes at 12:01 p.m. For more information, go to www.sfccmo.edu/thearts.

SpoFest at SFCC

SpoFest will present its second annual spoken word event at State Fair Community College from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in the Thompson Conference Center inside the Heckart Science and Allied Health building. SpoFest is a nonprofit organization that promotes the writing and public sharing of poetry and prose in the Sedalia, area by providing multiple and varied reading venues throughout the calendar year.

SVAA to host Christmas art sale

The Sedalia Visual Art Association will host a members’ Christmas art sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Hayden Liberty Center Association for the Arts, 111 W. Fifth St. Art will include pottery, jewelry, paintings, sculpture and more.