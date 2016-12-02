Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:

Daniel Allan Nichols, 36, and Renee Lynn Nasser, 24, both of Cole Camp;

Kevin Wayne Raines, 32, and Kelsey Leeann Ragsdale, 31, both of Sedalia;

Joshua John Curry, 23, and Merissa Doreen Raines, 22, both of Sedalia;

Kenneth Robert Dearth, 31, and Leslie Camille Jennings, 34, both of Sedalia;

Steven Anthony Butts, 23, and Elizabet Norine Bergstrom, 19, both of Sedalia;

Eric Lee Knox, 44, and Joy Ranee Beesley, both of Lincoln;

William Thomas McFail, 49, and Cathy Marie James, 46, both of Sedalia.