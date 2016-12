Vintage Auto Club makes donation

The West Central Missouri Vintage Auto Club recently presented a donation of $1,000 to Meals on Wheels of Sedalia. Proceeds were from their car show. Pictured from left are Jim Meyer (Meals on Wheels vice president), Mike McDermott, (WCMVAC member), Gaylon Alfrey (WCMVAC member), Bill Chevalier (WCMVAC member), Jill Haney (Meals on Wheels president), Floyd Hatfield (WCMVAC member), Bob Hiller (WCMVAC member) and Charlie Roberts (MCMVAC member).

Submitted photo