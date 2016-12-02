SFCC to present holiday concerts Dec. 9-10

The State Fair Community College Music Arts program invites the community to its 2016 holiday music concerts at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-10 in the Stauffacher Theatre on the Sedalia campus.

The concerts will feature the SFCC Chamber Choir, Jazz Choir and Jazz Runners jazz band performing a wide variety of secular and sacred songs of the season.

Featured will be favorites such as “Let It Snow,” “The First Noel” and “The Little Drummer Boy.” Less familiar selections including “Hodie,” a 15th-century text set to contemporary music, and the African carol “Betelehemu” also will be performed.

“Heralding the holiday season, this concert is guaranteed to put everyone in the Christmas spirit,” Ron Sayer, music arts program coordinator and instructor, said. “Everyone is sure to hear songs they know and love, and may even discover some delightful new music.”

Sayer directs the choirs and Britt Faaborg, adjunct instructor of music, directs the jazz band. Gwen Kappelman and Shoko Nelson will accompany the choirs.

Tickets are $6 for the public and groups of 10 or more are half price. For more information or to buy tickets, go to www.sfccmo.edu/thearts to purchase online or call the SFCC box office at 596-7387 Monday through Friday. Tickets also may be purchased at the door two hours prior to performance time.

Wheelchair seating is available upon request one week prior to the concert. Admission is free to SFCC students and employees.