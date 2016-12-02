LammTech Presents ‘A Christmas Carol,’ gives hope

The holiday tradition continues as LammTech partners with the Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre for the third year in a row. Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” comes to life Dec. 14, thanks to the support and partnership of LammTech, a regional information technology firm.

“We are very excited to be able to bring this great classic to Mid-Missouri, while supporting a great organization,” Robert Lamm said, president of LammTech.

This classic tale warms the hearts of local families each year with its message of hope and redemption. LammTech, too, aspires to give hope this holiday season.

In addition to partnering with the Lyceum Theatre, the company is raising money for the regional charity, Great Circle. The Winter Wishes Holiday Drive brings hope to youth as they overcome 24-hour treatment, transitional living and foster care programs. LammTech will be raising monetary donations and will match up to $5,000.

“The holiday season seems to bring out the generosity in all of us. LammTech is celebrating that spirit by partnering with Great Circle to bring joy to children who find themselves in less than cheerful circumstances. Please join LammTech in giving back and make some kids smile,” said Lamm.

To learn more about the cause or to donate to Great Circle, please visit www.lammtech.com/holiday.

Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” will be performed during the 2016 holiday season between Dec. 14 and Dec. 23. To purchase tickets or to view show times visit www.lyceumtheatre.org.

LammTech is a strategic business partner that provides the best Information Technology Solutions for their clients. Located in Sedalia, MO. LammTech services companies across Missouri. For more information, visit www.lammtech.com.

Release courtesy of LammTech

