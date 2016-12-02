Warrensburg hosts Dickens’ Christmas today

WARRENSBURG — The Dickens’ Christmas Living Windows with artists working in downtown retail stores and restaurants, will come alive with Carolers and Father Time who will be strolling the streets donned in their Dickens attire from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Downtown Warrensburg.

Chestnuts roasting on an open fire and s’mores prepared the Boy Scouts will be available for event participants to purchase. The Tiny Tim Soup Competition will once again discover who makes the best soup in downtown Warrensburg.

This year the Willow Tree, at 146 W. Pine St., will host the First Gingerbread House Decorating Contest. The public is welcome to enter by dropping entries off between 8 to 10 a.m.

Free horse and wagon rides along with the children from the Early Childhood Opportunity Center (ECOC) will be decorating the Courthouse Christmas Tree.

Those who attend are welcome to dress in the Dickens’ period clothing and enjoy the holiday spirit.

University of Central Missouri President’s Holiday Open House will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Achauer House, at 314 S. Holden St., as part of the Dickens’ Christmas event.

Release courtesy of Warrensburg Main Street Inc.

