Art and Event Happenings

Amigos de Cristo free Christmas concert

The free concert is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at Amigos de Cristo, 11th Street and Thompson Boulevard.

The concert includes opening music by the R & R Band, Christmas Carols sung in English and Spanish by the Amigos de Cristo choir and band, a comical puppet presentation, “Practicing for the Christmas Pageant,” a children’s presentation in costume of the real story of the first Christmas night, and songs and accompaniment by the Sunday School children of Amigos.

The Amigos Choir and Band will also be accompanied by Vicar Juan Benito, an accomplished Latino musician from Kansas City, originally from Cuba.

Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre

The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre will present Charles Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 14 through 23. Evening performances are at 8 p.m. and matinees are at 2 p.m. For tickets visit www.lyceumtheatre.org or call 837-3311 ext. 1 or come by the Lyceum’s office at 114 High St. in Arrow Rock.

Christmas Pops Concert Monday night

The Sedalia Symphony featuring the Sacred Heart High School choir will present the annual Christmas Pops concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church Celebration Center, 1701 W. 32nd St. The choir will present several Christmas numbers and will join the Symphony for a combined number as well as a group sing along of holiday favorites.

Tickets are available at the door or online at sedaliasymphonyorchestra.com The cost is $10 for adults and children/students are free. Free popcorn and soft drinks will be provided.

German Christmas concert Sunday

A German Christmas concert will be hosted at 7 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Cole Camp, 200 W. Jefferson St. A pre-concert Christmas medley and instrumental ensemble will take place at 6:45 p.m. The concert will be presented by the Cole Camp German Singers and the audience may sing along. The event is sponsored by the Low German Club. Refreshments will be served and admission is free. For more information call 668-3157.

Handel’s Messiah presented Sunday

The Sedalia Symphony String Ensemble and Community Singers will present Handel’s Messiah at 3 p.m. Sunday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 421 W. Third St. The annual event is the Sedalia Symphony’s free gift to the community.