Instrumental Influence donates to veterans

Vietnam Veteran Conrad Ruybal, left, and Curtis Mokshefski of the 40 & 8 veteran organization, recently received 20 music stands donated by Instrumental Influence owners Cayle and Lisa Yonce. The music stands will be used for veterans taking guitar lessons at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Columbia.

Truman VA Hospital, with the help the Healing Box Project, has put together a music/guitar learning program for treatment of PTSD and other disorders. This has added in the success to the project and many more veterans are now taking lessons.

Conrad Ruybal, left, and Curtis Mokshefski receive donated music stands from Lisa and Cayle Yonce, owners of Instrumental Influence in Sedalia.

Release courtesy of Conrad Ruybal.

