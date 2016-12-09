Art and event happenings

Amigos de Cristo free Christmas concert

The free concert is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, at Amigos de Cristo, 11th Street and Thompson Boulevard.

The concert includes opening music by the R & R Band, Christmas Carols sung in English and Spanish by the Amigos de Cristo choir and band, a comical puppet presentation, “Practicing for the Christmas Pageant,” a children’s presentation in costume of the real story of the first Christmas night, and songs and accompaniment by the Sunday School children of Amigos.

The Amigos Choir and Band will also be accompanied by Vicar Juan Benito, an accomplished Latino musician from Kansas City, originally from Cuba.

Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre

The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre will present Charles Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 14 through 23. Evening performances are at 8 p.m. and matinees are at 2 p.m. For tickets visit www.lyceumtheatre.org or call 837-3311 ext. 1 or come by the Lyceum’s office at 114 High St. in Arrow Rock.