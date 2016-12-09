DAR hosted party for veterans

The Osage Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s had the pleasure of providing a DAR party for Veteran residents at Four Seasons Nursing Home, there were 13 Veterans and six guests. Eighty seven year old Mary Frances Herndon and 95 year old Mary Jeanette Hurt provided patriotic music, song and whistling.

The Veterans were provided with party treats and had the opportunity to shop at the veterans table which was filled with sweat shirts and pants, lap blankets, clothing protectors, calendars, pens, pencils, note pads, writing tablets, toiletries and so much more. The veterans received Commemorative Partnership packets filled with U.S. Department of Defense mementos in gratitude for their service and sacrifice to our country. The Osage Chapter of the DAR are Commemorative partners with the U.S. Department of Defense, which recognizes veterans during the 50th year anniversary of the Vietnam Conflict. Each Veteran was pinned with the brass Vietnam Veterans recognition pin and thanked individually.

The Osage Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Regent Arthea Wasson, Loretta Klein, Mary Jeanette Hurt, Mary Frances Herndon, Carolyn Miller and Susan Toman Rouchka provided a DAR party for veterans at Four Seasons Nursing Home recently. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TSD121016DAR.jpg The Osage Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Regent Arthea Wasson, Loretta Klein, Mary Jeanette Hurt, Mary Frances Herndon, Carolyn Miller and Susan Toman Rouchka provided a DAR party for veterans at Four Seasons Nursing Home recently. Submitted photo

Release courtesy of Osage Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

