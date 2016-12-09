Posted on by

PCCP receives donation


Pettis County Community Partnership’s Chief Financial Officer Roxanna Parker, center, is shown receiving $300 from Ellen Cable, left, and Susan Rouchka, charities ambassadors for Central Missouri Sedalia Harley Owners Group. These funds will be used for family necessities such as diapers, toilet paper and personal items families do not have the money to pay for.


Submitted photo

Sedalia Democrat
