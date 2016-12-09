Meals on Wheels is a nonprofit organization that delivers meals to seniors, the home bound and handicapped citizens of Sedalia. The food is prepared by Sedalia Food and vending and is delivered by volunteers. Meals cost $3. For more information on receiving meals or to become a volunteer please call 826-5039.

Meals are delivered this week by The Vision Church.

Monday: Chicken tenders, parsley potatoes, mixed vegetables, chocolate cake.

Tuesday: Beef and noodles, posh potatoes, tomatoes and zucchini, rocky road dessert.

Wednesday: Pork riblet, baked beans, macaroni salad, cookie.

Thursday: Meatloaf, green beans, au-gratin potatoes, cremé dessert.

Friday: Pork tenderloin, coleslaw, tropical fruit.

All meals served with milk, roll and butter.