CLUB NOTES

Beta Sigma Phi

Beta Sigma Phi chapter Xi Beta Upsilon, met twice in November. The first meeting was hosted by Mary Ross on Nov. 3, who prepared a delicious meal of pizza, veggies, crackers and dips and a scrumptious Apple crisp. The second meeting was held at Debbie Smith’s home on Nov. 17. Debbie served an array of foods including sandwiches, veggies and chips, dips, cookies and pie.

The chapter enjoyed a Thanksgiving dinner which was held at Heckart Family Center on Sunday Nov. 13 and included members and their significant others. Everyone brought food to share and an evening of wonderful food and fellowship was enjoyed by all.

Plans are ongoing to collect food items and Christmas gifts for a local family and chapter members continue with the registration process for the 2017 Relay for Life event which is scheduled for June 10 in downtown Sedalia.

This marks the sixth year the chapter will judge the annual Sedalia Christmas light contest, which I will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The next meeting will he on Dec. 15 at the home of Gina Hagedorn.

Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club

The Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club met at the Senior Service Center on Dec. 1, for their 2016 Christmas party, with a record turnout for the dinner and game. There were nine tables playing in a stratified session. Players joined the Sedalia group from Warsaw, Warrensburg, Knob Noster and Marshall, for an upgraded championship game. The dinner was pot luck and each attendant outdid himself in providing delicious, outstanding food.

The game results were: First overall and in A section, Richard Dimond, of Warsaw, and Harry Satterwhite, of Sedalia; First in sections B and C (meaning that they were C level players beating not only other players in their level, but the higher level as well) Mary and Jack McIntosh, both of Sedalia; they were also third in the A section. Second overall were Ann Lichtenhan and Anne Houx, both of Warrensburg; four over all Peggy Kantz, of Warrensburg, and Ruth Ann Heinzler of Marshall; five over all Kathy Howe and Bob Berlin, both of Sedalia, who were also two in B and C; three in B were Carolyn Wheat, of Knob Noster and Sue Boland, of Warrensburg; four in B were Terri Fowler and Pat Jennings, both of Sedalia, who were also three in C. All these players were awarded Master Points from the American Contract Bridge League.

The Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club met at the Senior Service Center on Dec. 8, with the following results: First place, Terri Fowler and Pat Jennings, both of Sedalia; second place, Richard Dimond, of Warsaw, and Harry Satterwhite, of Sedalia; third and fourth place, Gene Evans and Peggy Kantz, both of Warrensburg; third and fourth place, Susana and John Joy, both of Sedalia.