Boonslick Regional Library Popular Books for Dec. 5

Fiction:

“Cross the Line,” by James Patterson.

“Turbo Twenty-Three,” by Janet Evanovich.

“When All the Girls Have Gone,” by Jayne Ann Krentz.

“Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis,” by Anne Rice.

“To Capture What We Cannot Keep,” by Beatrice Colin.

“Conclave,” by Robert Harris.

“Sinner Man,” by Lawrence Block.

Nonfiction:

“George Lucas: A Life,” by Brian Jay Jones.

“Inside the Magic: the Making of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” by Ian Nathan.

“The Daily Show (The Book): an Oral History,” by Chris Smith.