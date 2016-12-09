Arnett-Karlin engagement

Victoria Machelle Arnett, of Salina, Kansas, and Aaron Michael Karlin, of McPherson, Kansas, have announced their engagement.

The bride is the granddaughter of Carl and Mary Arnett, of La Monte, and the late William and Shirley Staley, of Sedalia.

The future bride is a 2010 graduate of the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics. She is a computer programmer/analyst at Great Plains Manufacturing Inc. in Salina, Kansas.

The future groom received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Kansas. He is a project manager at Pfizer in McPherson, Kansas.

A ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Jan. 14, 2017, at the St. Lawrence Catholic Campus Center in Lawrence, Kansas.