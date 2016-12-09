Nelson anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Nelson, of Green Ridge, celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary by traveling throughout the year to Los Angeles, Coronado Island, and San Diego, California and to the Dominican Republic.

Deanna Wasson and Richard Nelson were married Dec. 7, 1991 at Calvary Baptist Church in Sedalia, by the Rev. Steven Carr.

Mr. Nelson is retired from employment at IBM and Eastman Kodak in Kansas City. Mrs. Nelson is a doctor of optometry at Lenscrafters in Sedalia.

The couple has two children, Reed Nelson, of Green Ridge, and Robert “Robbie” Nelson, of Richmond.