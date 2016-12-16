Dec. 17-18 Birthdays

Smith

Thomas Smith, of the E.W. Thompson Health & Rehabilitation Center in Sedalia, will observe his 89th birthday Dec. 24.

Robertson

Phyllis Robertson will observe her 87th birthday Dec. 20.

She was born Dec. 20, 1929, in Otterville.

Phyllis was a cashier at a bank and also a hostess. She enjoys cooking, baking and canning.

She has one child, Cindy Hansen, of Sedalia; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Birthday cards may be sent to Phyllis at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 W. 10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.

Thompson

Helen Thompson will observe her 100th birthday Dec. 20.

She was born Dec. 20, 1916, in Brunswick.

Helen was married to the late James L. Thompson.

She was a factory worker and she enjoys playing games, cards, dominos and bingo.

Helen has one child, Mary McCarthy, of Sedalia; two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Birthday cards may be sent to Helen at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 W. 10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.

Trent

Eleanor Trent will observe her 84th birthday Dec. 25.

She was born Dec. 25, 1932, in Sedalia.

Eleanor was a housekeeper at Bothwell Regional Health Center and she enjoys watching television, shopping, taking care of her family and reading.

She has three children, Holly Thomlinson, Jenni St. Cyr-Ramey and Suzanne St. Cyr, all of Sedalia; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.