Armstrong anniversary

Mr. and and Mrs. Fred Armstrong celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 6.

Pauline Goodnight and Fred Armstrong were married Aug. 6, 1966, at the United Methodist Church in Smithton.

Mr. Armstrong served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years and was named Sailor of the Quarter for his performance on the job before retiring in 1982. He then went to State Fair Community College for four years and received a degree in auto mechanics and machine tool. Mr. Armstrong worked at Gardner Denver for 23 years before retiring. He is now a city councilman in La Monte and is working at Central Bank as a part-time employee.

Mrs. Armstrong drove a school bus for Sedalia School District 200 before retiring. She also attended State Fair Community College and plans to write children’s books.

The couple has three children, Cathleen Nicholson, Mary Pummill and Richard Armstrong; eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

They have lived in La Monte for 35 years.