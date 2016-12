‘The Tale of the Nutcracker’ this weekend

Studio A Dance Conservatory will present “The Tale of the Nutcracker” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at Smith-Cotton High School, Heckart Performing Arts Center, 2010 Tiger Pride Blvd. Tickets are $10 each. Visit www.sadanceconservatory.com.

Lyceum Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol”

AROW ROCK — The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre will preform Charles Dickins’ “A Christmas Carol” through Dec. 23. Visit www.lyceumtheatre.org.