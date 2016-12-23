Dream Factory grants wish to 13-year-old

Carter Weathers, 13, received a Carnival Caribbean Cruise to Key West, Florida, Freeport, The Bahamas, and Nassau courtesy of the Sedalia Dream Factory. While on the cruise, Carter met the Band Perry and swam with the dolphins. Carter’s parents, Stephanie and Dan Weathers and his older brother Sawyer accompanied him on the trip.

The family is from Hughesville. Carter has polycystic kidney disease. The Dream Factory is a nonprofit organization that grants dreams to children ages 3 through 18 who are diagnosed with critical or chronic illnesses. The Sedalia Chapter covers the counties of Pettis, Henry, Morgan, Cooper, Saline, Johnson and Lafayette. For more information contact P.O. Box 972 Sedalia, Mo. 65301 or call 827-1561.

Release courtesy of Sedalia Dream Factory.

