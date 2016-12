Mr. and Mrs. Ed Cook, of Sedalia, celebrated their 71st anniversary Dec. 22, 2016, with a small celebration at their home.

Ed Cook and Ruth Anne Cook were married Dec. 22, 1945, in Sedalia.

The couple have four children, Stephen Cook and Bill Cook, of Sedalia, David Cook, of Marshall, and the late Susan Neeley; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.