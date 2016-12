Callaway

Nichole Brashear and Kelsey Callaway, of Sedalia, became the parents of a son, Jayden Alexander Callaway, born Christmas night Dec. 25, 2016. He weighed 7.6 pounds. The maternal grandparents are George and Cathy Matheis, of Sedalia. The maternal great-grandparents are John and Roselea Wildrick, of Indiana, and Charles and Linda Garvin, of Marshall. The paternal grandparents are Mae Callaway and Jesse Williams.