Goss retires from U.S. Air Force

Col. Glen L. Goss retired from the U.S. Air Force on Jan. 1, after 25 years of active service. Goss was born in Sedalia and graduated from Smithton High School in 1987. He was commissioned as an ROTC graduate from the University of Missouri in 1991.

Goss is a command pilot, and has more than 3,300 flying hours in the C-17A Globemaster and KC-10 Extender aircraft. He served as a Theater Airlift Liaison Officer for the Army’s Third Infantry Division in 2003 during the initial combat phase of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and commanded the 6th Air Refueling Squadron at Travis Air Force Base, California. Prior to retirement, Goss was assigned at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, where he served as the Operations Plans Division Chief at U.S. Strategic Command.

Goss’s education includes a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture from the University of Missouri-Columbia (1991), a Master of Science degree in Management from Troy University, Montgomery, Alabama (1994) and a Master of Science Degree in Strategy and Campaign Planning from the National Defense University, Norfolk, Virginia (2013). Goss also attended Squadron Officer School, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama (1999), U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas (2006), and Joint Advanced Warfighting School, Norfolk, Virginia (2013).

Goss’s major awards include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Medal, Aerial Achievement Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Commendation Medal, and the Air Force Achievement Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster.

Goss is the son of James and Joyce Goss, of Sedalia. He is married to the former Julie Diekroeger, of St. Louis. They have two children, Grant and Lauren Goss.

Col. Glen L. Goss. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TSD010717ColonelRetires.jpg Col. Glen L. Goss.

Release courtesy of Goss family.

Release courtesy of Goss family.